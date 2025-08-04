Cody Rhodes writes John Cena's 17th WWE Championship reign off with a salute to the GOAT

John Cena and Cody Rhodes battled for the Undisputed WWE Championship tonight at SummerSlam. Cody was able to defeat Cena in an epic battle.The Cenation Leader and The American Nightmare have been feuding ever since Cena turned heel and attacked the latter at WWE Elimination Chamber. This rivalry grew even more intense as the weeks passed. Both men faced off for the first time at WrestleMania 41, where John Cena won his 17th World Title.Following this match, The American Nightmare fought back to re-enter the World Title picture by winning the King of the Ring tournament. Afterward, a match was set up between Cena and Rhodes for SummerSlam. This time, the two men were scheduled to compete in a Street Fight, where anything goes.The match was brutal and showcased both men's resilience. Cody Rhodes delivered multiple Cross Rhodes on the Last Real Champion. At one point, it looked like John Cena would retain his title when he hit an avalanche Attitude Adjustment on Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare persevered and kicked out.Toward the end of the match, Cody gave Cena a fitting salute before attempting one last Cross Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time.It will be interesting to see what's next for Cody Rhodes after tonight's win.