'Big signing by Tony'- Popular AEW star comments on Andrade's debut 

Mexican superstar Andrade grabbed worldwide attention last night by making his shocking debut on AEW Dynamite. He was given a fitting introduction by Vickie Guerrero, who appears to be his on-screen manager moving forward.

The former WWE United States champion immediately made his intentions clear, stating that he will be "the new face of All Elite Wrestling."

A fan recently asked Cody Rhodes, who many might consider the current face of AEW, how he felt about Andrade joining the company. The former TNT champion responded to the fan's tweet by stating that AEW president Tony Khan signed a big one and he's excited about it.

"Well dressed man , Big signing by Tony - Andrade is a stud and I’m excited to see him in AEW", said Cody Rhodes.

Who will be Andrade El Idolo's first opponent on AEW Dynamite?

Now that Andrade has joined AEW, fans have been desperately wanting to know who could be his first target.

With such a stacked AEW roster, Andrade will not be short of opponents here. The likes of Rey Fenix, Cody Rhodes, and Orange Cassidy, just to name a few, could be great feuds to kickstart Andrade's AEW tenure.

With Vickie Guerrero by his side as manager, fans can expect the duo to be a huge hit with Tony Khan's promotion.

Well, only time will tell what the company has in store for Andrade. But right now there's one man Andrade is interested in - Kenny Omega.

The Mexican star laid out the challenge to 'The Cleaner' shortly after he departed from WWE.

Now that the challenge has been accepted, both men will collide for the AAA championship at TripleMania this August.

AEW certainly has the advantage of promoting this match on their show. The feud could grab more eyeballs to their product.

Kenny Omega has held the AAA title for close to 600 days and it would only make sense for Andrade to be the one to dethrone him.

