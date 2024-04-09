Cody Rhodes comments on iconic AEW promo after WrestleMania 40 win

Following his victory at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes spoke about his iconic promo at AEW with the media.

After two years of hard work and perseverance, The American Nightmare finally got to finish his story and become the first Rhodes to bring a world title home. At WrestleMania XL Night Two, he defeated Roman Reigns and became the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion.

After his monumental victory, Cody Rhodes attended the WrestleMania XL Sunday post-show press conference. During the event, someone brought up the topic of his "undesirable to undeniable" promo he cut five years ago in AEW in the build-up to his match against Chris Jericho at Full Gear 2019. In response, the new champ said:

"I love that promo, but it's hard to follow." He added, " I kinda wish that I... It's hard to follow... Magic is sometimes just magic. It just happens." [38:58 - 39:22]

Cody Rhodes reveals one of his biggest fears about finishing his story

Cody Rhodes wanted to finish his story last year at WrestleMania 39, but due to interference from The Bloodline, he couldn't beat The Tribal Chief. However, this year, he managed to do so and complete his story.

While speaking at the WrestleMania XL post-show presser, he also talked about one of his biggest fears that he had about finishing his story. He said that he feared finishing his story because he felt nothing would be left to do afterward.

There wouldn't be any more things to accomplish, no more goals to push himself to work hard for. But he soon realized that he was wrong. There is much more left for him to accomplish.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is the WWE Undisputed Champion and soon he will start getting challengers who will want to take that title away from him. It will be interesting to see who is going to be the very first challenger for his title. In a recent interview, Matt Morgan called for it to be Seth Rollins.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins will be Cody Rhodes' first challenger? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion