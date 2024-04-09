Cody Rhodes' first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Backlash France PLE in May predicted by veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Seth Rollins could be Cody Rhodes' first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Visionary and The American Nightmare teamed up on night one of WrestleMania XL to face The Rock and Roman Reigns. However, they lost. While Rollins also failed to retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on night two, Rhodes finally finished his story and ended Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed Rhodes' potential opponent for the upcoming premium live event, Backlash France, in May. He claimed Rollins could be The American Nightmare's first challenger.

"[Who does Cody face at Backlash?] He just said, Seth. Here you go, Seth, Seth Rollins," he said. [1:32:41 - 1:32:45]

Seth Rollins never defeated Cody Rhodes in WWE

The Visionary and The American Nightmare have a history together in the Stamford-based company. After Cody Rhodes' return to the company in 2022, the two had a heated rivalry and squared off in three televised matches.

The newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defeated the former World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell.

Before they teamed up with each other at WrestleMania XL, Rollins initially urged Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Title. Nevertheless, The American Nightmare preferred to go after Roman Reigns.

The Visionary interfered in the title match between Rhodes and The Tribal Chief last night at the Show of Shows but was taken out by his former Shield teammate. After the fight, a seemingly injured Rollins shook hands with the newly-crowned champion.

Rollins' current contract is set to expire in a few months. Although Matt Morgan believes The Visionary will take time off after his title loss at WrestleMania XL, he is sure the 37-year-old star will sign a new deal with the Stamford-based company.

