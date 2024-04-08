37-year-old Major RAW Superstar leaving WWE after dropping World Title at WrestleMania XL won't happen, says Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan does not believe a major star will leave WWE under Triple H's new regime after dropping the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL.

After Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes lost their massive tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania, The Visionary faced Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two. However, the 37-year-old lost to The Scottish Warrior before the latter dropped the title to Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Rollins also appeared later in the show to help Cody Rhodes. He was seen limping to the back after The American Nightmare won the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Meanwhile, the former World Heavyweight Champion had previously revealed that his contract expires in two months.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan answered a fan's question about whether Rollins is leaving the company after his defeat at WrestleMania.

"No, no, hell no, he's not going anywhere. He's hurt. He's gonna go lick his wounds, get his surgery, whatever have you if that's what needs to happen here. He's not going away and retiring. Hell no, no, God no," he said. [From 54:46 to 54:58]

What did Seth Rollins say about his WWE contract expiring?

Seth Rollins has been an active competitor in WWE since 2012. Over the past decade, The Visionary has become one of the greatest superstars in the Stamford-based company's history.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Rollins addressed his contract expiring, stating that he believes he will continue with the promotion and sign a new deal.

"It's all there in writing. We're going to get a new deal. Something is going to get worked out. WWE is my home. I love this place. I love this industry. I'd like to spend more time with my daughter as she gets a little bit older, but at the end of the day, I want to stay here. I want to be here for the rest of my life. I love this place," he said.

While Matt Morgan thinks Seth Rollins might take a break from wrestling after WrestleMania, he also believes The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch, could do the same. The Man failed to end Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship reign on WrestleMania Saturday.

