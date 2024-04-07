Top RAW Superstar stepping away from WWE after disappointing WrestleMania XL loss is possible, according to Matt Morgan

With Night One of WrestleMania XL in the history books, the WWE Universe wants to know what's next for The Man Becky Lynch.

Matt Morgan recently addressed The Man's future after she failed to dethrone Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. The two women opened up the night and put on a barnburner of a match, which saw both stars leaving no stone unturned to set the bar high for the rest of the show.

Despite battling a strep throat and a 102-degree fever all week, Lynch put up a valiant effort and pushed Ripley to her limits. The Eradicator eventually had the last laugh when she caught The Man with two consecutive Riptides to retain the title.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan was asked by a fan whether Becky Lynch should take some time off after WrestleMania XL and then return to feud with Charlotte Flair.

Here's what the TNA legend had to say about the idea:

"I'm cool with that," Morgan said. [From 44:50 to 44:51]

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley breaks silence on her WrestleMania XL win

Cathy Kelley caught up with Rhea Ripley backstage after her successful title defense. Mami broke character to showered praise on her opponent, Becky Lynch:

"I'm feeling alive. I'm feeling like I'm on top of the division, and I've not only shown that to everyone else, even though I've already been on top for so bloody long because Mami is always on top like you know Cathy, but now everyone has just been reminded why I'm the dominant one. I'm Mami and why this is my division. I needed Becky and she put up a fanstastic fight like she always does. I knew that I was gonna head and I was under the skin, I was gonna get The Man I wanted."

Now that The Nightmare's feud with The Man is seemingly over, it will be interesting to see who dares to step up and challenge Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship next.

