Cody Rhodes facing 6 ft 5 in WWE star after his win at WrestleMania 40 is a possibility, says legend

Wrestling legend Jim Ross recently discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes facing a 6 ft 5 in WWE star after the former's win at WrestleMania 40. The name in question is Randy Orton.

After a lengthy battle, Cody Rhodes finally got to finish his story, defeating Roman Reigns and capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in Philadelphia. Although The Bloodline tried to interfere and cost him the match like last year, The American Nightmare prevailed over The Tribal Chief.

During a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross was asked who could be Cody Rhodes' first challenger now that he is the Undisputed WWE Champion. JR replied that several superstars could lock horns with Rhodes, but Randy Orton seemed like the most viable choice due to their storied history.

"That's a match people would wanna see, Randy vs. Cody. Two second-generation guys, two guys who came into WWE at a somewhat connected timeline (...) The great thing about WWE for them right now is that they built some depth. So there are a lot of possibilities for Cody's first world title opponent. So we'll see how it goes. They got a lot of choices." [From 3:20 to 4:05]

Vince Russo claims Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles will be a one-off match

AJ Styles will face LA Knight in a number one contenders match on this week's SmackDown. The winner will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that if AJ Styles faced Cody Rhodes for the gold, it wouldn't be a long feud, but a one-off match.

"There ain't gonna be no feud, bro. It's gonna be one match. It's gonna be a one-and-done. There ain't gonna be no feud. We honestly wanna see an AJ-Cody feud? Really?"

Last week on SmackDown, Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens fought for a shot at The American Nightmare's newly won championship.

Two triple-threat matches were held, which saw AJ Styles and LA Knight emerge as the victors. It will be interesting to see who will reign supreme on the blue show.

