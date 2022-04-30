WWE Superstar Randy Orton shares lesser-known detail about his bond with Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton recently opened up on his bond with Cody Rhodes and how he drove The Viper from town to town.

Orton and Rhodes recently reunited in the ring to celebrate the former's 20th anniversary in WWE. They also took part in an eight-man tag team match on RAW the same night.

The two superstars have a storied history with each other as they once worked together as part of a popular faction, The Legacy. Although it's been over a decade since they parted ways, Orton holds fond memories of his time with Rhodes.

During a recent press conference uploaded to GiveMeSport WWE's YouTube channel, Randy Orton revealed Cody Rhodes acted like his babysitter and credited him for taking complete responsibility for his safety.

"When he came up, I was still in a period of time when I needed a babysitter," said Orton. "As much as he puts me over for me taking him under my wing when he was brand new, he drove me around town to town. Cody probably is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him I might not be here right now. He was my babysitter after the show." [10:24-11:00]

Orton also revealed that as far as stories go, Cody and him share a bucket load of them, but The Viper refused to reveal any of their old memories.

"As far as stories, man, we had a lot of wild, fun nights going out with the boys and s***, but that was like a lifetime ago. We’re both married now with kids. There’s no reason to bring up those old memories. Maybe when my kids are grown, his kids are grown, our books in order, there could be a chapter on the funny s*** that Cody did." [11:00-11:22]

The Viper, alongside his tag team partner Riddle, and Drew McIntyre, will take on the Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash. The match was announced on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins in a huge rematch at WrestleMania Backlash

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes made a massive return at WrestleMania 38 as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. The two superstars locked horns in one of the most enthralling matches of the night that ended with Rhodes picking up a huge win.

In the weeks following the match, Rollins argued that he was never prepared for Cody Rhodes and demanded a rematch.

The two superstars are now set to compete once again at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, where The Architect will look to exact revenge on The American Nightmare.

