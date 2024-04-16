Ex-WWE employee makes shocking remarks about Cody Rhodes' next feud (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Cody Rhodes' next feud for the Undisputed Championship will be a one-off match.

Last week on SmackDown, Rhodes announced that six men- Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens, would be fighting for a shot at his title. Knight and Styles advanced from their Triple-Threat matches and will face each other next week to decide the number one contender.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that even if AJ Styles won, it would just be a one-off match between the two stars. The former WWE employee felt there would be no long-drawn feud, and The Phenomenal One would probably get one match against Cody Rhodes.

"There ain't gonna be no feud, bro. It's gonna be one match. It's gonna be a one-and-done. There ain't gonna be no feud. We honestly wanna see an AJ-Cody feud? Really?" [From 9:45 onwards]

After last week's episode of SmackDown, AJ Styles made it clear that he has his sights set on Cody Rhodes. He mentioned that he would deal with LA Knight first and then come after the American Nightmare.

It will be interesting to see which of these two major stars emerges victorious this week on SmackDown.

