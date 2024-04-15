Cody Rhodes facing major WWE Superstar after his WrestleMania 40 triumph needs to happen, feels veteran

Cody Rhodes finished the story by beating Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The feud saw the Undertaker making a startling in-ring appearance and The Rock as an active participant for the first time in years.

The wrestling fraternity and even wrestlers are discussing what Rhodes should do next and are planning on his next opponent. Jim Ross, the legendary announcer discussed just that on the podcast, Grilling JR with Jim Ross. One of the suggested future opponents for Rhodes was Gunther, who recently lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

"I would love to see Cody defend the title against Gunther. I am a big Gunther fan. Very basic, very fundamentally sound, he's a machine, he's physical. What he does is realistic, tells great stories." he said.

Gunther has gone from strength to strength in WWE, and fans consider that his reign as the IC Champion has added a whole new sheen to the championship. With the emotional heft that exists for Rhodes after winning the WWE Championship, a feud between the two would undoubtedly be worth the ticket price.

A feud between the two would be organic, with Rhodes eliminating The Ring General at the 2023 Royal Rumble to win a spot at WrestleMania.

The Rock has warned Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has the gold, and there's no doubt that several wrestlers on the roster will look to get at him. One wrestler has already announced his return and a match with The American Nightmare with a tweet.

"It didn’t have to be this way. But now it’s the only way. - Final Boss @WWE @TKOGrp", wrote The Rock.

The Rock was instrumental in the feud between Rhodes and The Bloodline. He and his family member Roman Reigns beat Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on WrestleMania XL Day 1. The feud between the two became more intense when The Champ put Rhodes through a brutal backstage beatdown before the WrestleMania matches.

It remains to be seen how this plays out for Cody Rhodes.

