The Rock puts Cody Rhodes on notice with a bold warning after attacking him on WWE RAW

The Rock recently took to social media to send out a bold warning to Cody Rhodes. On the latest episode of RAW, The Final Boss left his arch-rival in a bloody mess.

After the events of the action-packed episode of WWE Raw this week, The Rock took to social media to share photos of his brutal attack on Cody Rhodes, leaving the latter a bloodied mess. He also sent out a bold message aimed at the 38-year-old.

"It didn’t have to be this way. But now it’s the only way. - Final Boss @WWE @TKOGrp", wrote The Rock

The issues between The Rock and Rhodes began at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event when he slapped The American Nightmare for seemingly insulting his family. This eventually led to The Rock joining The Bloodline and setting up a high-stakes tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40 featuring him and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Eric Bischoff discussed the effectiveness of The Rock's staredown with Cody Rhodes

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Rock made an unannounced appearance on the red brand. He interrupted Cody Rhodes during the opening segment and warned him about his attack.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff claimed that the WWE Universe was heavily invested in the segment despite The Rock and Rhodes not exchanging any words. He spelled out the effectiveness of how "less is more" and said the reaction of the crowd was far more captivating during the staredown between the two stars than it might have been for any other angle or match.

"If anybody ever wants to take a look at the saying 'less is more' and why that's important, look at this segment. Watch the people in the crowd. Forget about Rock and Cody for a moment, just focus on the crowd. Listen to them and watch them. They were far more engaged in that staredown, however long it was, I didn't time it. They were far more engaged and interactive during that staredown than they would've ever been during any kind of an angle or God please, a match. It thought that was a fascinating study in the art of less is more because it worked. It just worked so well," said Bischoff.

The Rock will return to RAW again next week. He will appear alongside Roman Reigns, who will make his return to the red brand for the first time in several months.

