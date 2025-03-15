Cody Rhodes' iconic AEW moment unexpectedly added to WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 has been officially launched, and fans have started to dive into the new and improved gameplay of the 2K franchise. However, those who had early access to the game have discovered an interesting entrance of Cody Rhodes from the past.

At the AEW Double or Nothing 2019 PPV event, The American Nightmare made a memorable entrance. The 39-year-old reportedly had some differences with Triple H after his departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2016, and it very well played a huge part in his entrance. Rhodes smashed a throne with a sledgehammer on the entranceway. Notably, The Game used thrones in his several iconic entrances during his legendary career.

The Throne Smash entrance has made it to WWE 2K25, but it is locked behind some objectives. It is one of the last rewards one can unlock during MyRise's final chapter. It can be unlocked if one chooses to continue with their second-created character.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H on Cody Rhodes' Throne Smash entrance in AEW

During a chat with Allan & Carly in February 2024, Triple H was asked about his reaction to Cody Rhodes smashing a throne at Double or Nothing 2019. The Game said he ''laughed about it,'' adding that he would've done the same thing if the situation was reversed.

"I laughed about it then. People make that stuff out to be so much more than it is. If I was in his shoes, I'd have done the same thing. And it's one of the things that I love about Cody is, I watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. He's literally a kid," he said.

Cody is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. We will have to wait and see who comes out on top in Las Vegas.

