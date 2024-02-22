Triple H FINALLY breaks silence on Cody Rhodes smashing a throne at AEW Double or Nothing 2019

Triple H has finally opened up about Cody Rhodes smashing a throne at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019.

At AEW's first-ever show, Double Or Nothing 2019, Cody took on his brother Dustin Rhodes. At the event, Cody smashed a throne with a sledgehammer in what was clearly a jibe at The Game. For those unaware, the WWE CCO used thrones in his grand entrances back in the day.

Triple H and Rhea Ripley recently appeared on Allan & Carly to discuss Elimination Chamber 2024. The WWE legend was asked about Cody Rhodes' jibe at him back in 2019, and here's how he responded:

"I laughed about it then. People make that stuff out to be so much more than it is. If I was in his shoes, I'd have done the same thing. And it's one of the things that I love about Cody is, I watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. He's literally a kid."

HHH continued:

"His dad was in some way a mentor to me. We started NXT together. He was a big part of that system, I learned a lot from Dusty and sort of sitting under his learning tree as well. We had a wonderful partnership. And to see him grow from literally this kid to coming in, trying to find his way in the business, and come out of his dad's shadow which was monumental. Then gambling on himself to go find himself and find who he was." [6:43-7:35]

Cody Rhodes is all set to headline his second straight WrestleMania

WWE recognized Cody's star power from the very beginning of his second run. He was put over as an unstoppable force for about a year before he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Cody then feuded with Brock Lesnar for months and was victorious over The Beast Incarnate when all was said and done. He went on to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and will challenge Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again.

What do you think of The Game's response to Cody Rhodes smashing the throne years ago? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Allan & Carly and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE