Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega appear on show; break silence

Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega haven't been spotted alongside one another ever since the former star left AEW. However, both men made an appearance on a Netflix show, and took to social media to react.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is one of Netflix's recent adult-oriented animated shows. The show revolves around the title character, and is loosely set in the same world as the Far Cry 3 spin-off video game, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Kenny Omega recently took to X to react to a clip of his appearance on the show, urging fans to watch it. Additionally, he teased Cody Rhodes' appearance.

"If the overwhelmingly positive reviews aren’t enough, take it from me that #CaptainLaserhawk on #Netflix is a heck of a fun ride! (Not an attempt at self promotion whatsoever.) You may see one of my old friends make an appearance too 😉" Omega posted.

Cody Rhodes then reacted to a clip of his appearance as well, but notably had a far more subtle approach.

"🤯 @NetflixAnime," Rhodes posted.

It's currently unclear whether The American Nightmare and Kenny Omega encounter one another in the show or not, but it seems like both appearances are brief. Additionally, if the two men met at the studio during recording, they haven't published any pictures of their time together.

Cody Rhodes notably had a lot to say about The Elite re-signing with AEW earlier this year

For a few months, it seemed like Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks could have parted ways with AEW. At the time, CM Punk was also becoming a bigger name in the promotion, and with their heat, many feared The Elite would jump to WWE to avoid him.

When news broke that the men instead opted to stay with AEW, and during an appearance at the WWE SummerSlam Service Experience, Cody Rhodes praised the move.

"I don’t want to sound carny or hacky, but to know that your peers and people who go through all this, and have that type of physical struggle that comes with this gig, to know they’re getting paid is really exciting. I am over the moon that that group did what they did, because, as Nick Jackson said, I believe they’ve made some NBA money off of it." [H/T: Haus of Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will ever reunite with The Elite down the road or not. However, it seems like the men are still close, and probably still remain in contact.

