"Cody Rhodes killed this character," "AEW's Gable Steveson" - Fans surprised as Tony Khan re-signs 35-year-old star

AEW has been on a rampage when it comes to signing talent in the past few years. The trend seems to be continuing in 2024. Recently, news trickled out that Tony Khan has re-signed an overseas talent and fans might see him on the Jacksonville-based company's programming soon.

That wrestler is Anthony Ogogo, the professional boxer and reality show contestant, who wrestled a few matches for AEW back in 2020. As soon as news of the re-signing made its way online, it was met with fierce reactions from fans.

"Anthony Ogogo on this week's AEW Unrestricted revealed that he has re-signed with the company, "I think there’s a lot of potential around me and Tony Khan has signed me and he’s re-signed me. So he obviously sees something in me and I have this aura which people haven’t got because they haven’t done what I’ve done in real life." the tweet read

Can Cody Rhodes return to AEW after the Royal Rumble?

WWE currently has a problem of plenty thanks to its stacked roster. With CM Punk and Cody Rhodes already rejoining the company, the return of The Rock and Jinder Mahal has left fans wondering whether The American Nightmare would be able to complete his story at The Show of Shows or not.

Fans are already speculating that Cody could return to the Jacksonville-based company once Royal Rumble wraps up.

There are also rumours that the former ROH World Champion could team up with family, Dustin Rhodes, to once again aim for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the Stamford-based company.

Nevertheless, Cody's current aim would be to do an encore of his performance from last year's Rumble match when he enters the 30-man battle royale this Saturday.

What do you think? Will Cody Rhodes continue in WWE? Tell us in the comment section.

