Cody Rhodes is leaving WWE immediately to return to AEW following The Rock's return on RAW: Day 1, fans hilariously speculate

Some fans are calling for Cody Rhodes to leave WWE imminently and return to the promotion he once helped launch, AEW.

The Rock's earth-shattering return on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW last night left some people fretting over Rhodes possibly losing his WrestleMania spot against Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare has already declared his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match in hopes of winning it for the second time in his career. However, The Great One calling out The Head of the Table seemingly jeopardizes those plans.

Top Australian officials have launched an early bid to secure The Brahma Bull for the Elimination Chamber this year. Interestingly, The Tribal Chief will likely miss the marquee premium live event since he hasn't been featured on the official poster. This suggests that the company is saving The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, ruling Cody Rhodes out of the equation.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the uncertainty over Rhodes' direction on the Road to WrestleMania has some fans convinced he might leave WWE and return to AEW to finish his story.

Will The American Nightmare go back to All Elite Wrestling?

Regardless of the speculation, recent reports have suggested that Rhodes is expected to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Vince Russo on why Roman Reigns will face The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes

On the latest edition of Legion of RAW, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo said Endeavor seemingly views The Rock, not Cody Rhodes, as mainstream:

"I guarantee you, bro. With Endeavor, [The] Rock is the match they want. That is the mainstream match. Cody is a wrestling match, bro. And I don't think they're thinking, 'Okay, Roman will go over [The] Rock to give Cody the title.' I just don't think they're thinking that way," he said.

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Nakamura ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him come January 27.

