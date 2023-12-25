Pitch made to 'lure' massive star into appearing at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024; his last match happened almost 93 months ago

A bold pitch has been made to WWE to convince a massive star to appear at the Elimination Chamber 2024 event in Perth, Australia.

The Rock's last appearance came on the September 15, 2023 edition of SmackDown. That night, he engaged in a promo battle with Austin Theory and ended up putting him down to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

WWE is all set to present the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia on February 24, 2024. Some of the promotion's biggest stars will perform at the event. As per The West Australian, tourism officials have made a bold pitch to 'lure' The Great One into appearing at the Elimination Chamber 2024 event. Check out an excerpt from the article:

"“What ability does the host have to dictate key talent to participate in a standalone premium live event? For example, could we aim to secure alumni such as Dwayne Johnson?” Tourism WA staff asked. WWE’s response was redacted." [H/T The West Australian]

The Rock is quite possibly the biggest WWE Superstar in history

The Rock made a name for himself as a pro-wrestler in the 90s and early 2000s. His ability to cut entertaining promos opened the doors for a Hollywood career. Today, The Rock is one of the biggest celebs on the planet. He has wrestled only a handful of matches over the past two decades or so.

The Rock's last match was an impromptu bout that took place at WrestleMania 32, way back in 2016. He took on Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family and defeated him in six seconds, creating a WrestleMania record in the process. Only time will tell if The Rock ends up making an appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024.

