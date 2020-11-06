The Rock sends a heartfelt message to Chris Jericho on Instagram

WWE legend The Rock is currently the highest-paid actor in the world, but success hasn't gotten to his head and he still remembers his humble beginnings in the world of pro-wrestling. The Rock occasionally posts throwback pictures and clips from his time in WWE, on his social media handles.

The Rock has now posted a clip from his match against Chris Jericho on an episode of WWE RAW in 2001, which was contested for the WCW Championship. The match took place during the Invasion angle, which came to an end at Survivor Series 2001 with a victory for WWE.

In his post, The Rock acknowledged that Chris Jericho is one of the all-time greats, and added that the duo had incredible matches all around the world back then. The Great One then thanked Jericho for the 'honors'. Check out the post HERE.

The Rock is one of the biggest Superstars to ever compete in WWE

Initially dubbed as Rocky Maivia, Dwayne Johnson didn't impress the WWE Universe much. Upon donning the persona of Th Rock, he suddenly became a hot commodity, and it didn't take long for him to become one of WWE's top Superstars.

As years passed, The Rock became one of the greatest talkers in the business, a skill which eventually helped him bag roles in Hollywood movies. The rest, as they say, is history.