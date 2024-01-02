WWE targeting mainstream success with The Rock at the expense of Cody Rhodes; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company could dismiss Cody Rhodes' storyline to move ahead with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

The People's Champ returned to WWE this week on RAW. He laid the smackdown on Jinder Mahal in the ring before getting on the mic. During the promo, Rock hinted that he might go after the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that after the Endeavor merger, top officials wanted to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. He felt that was the marquee match for WrestleMania 40. The former writer detailed that they were not focused on Cody Rhodes' storyline and wanted the big match to happen.

"I guarantee you, bro. With Endeavor, Rock is the match they want. That is the mainstream match. Cody is a wrestling match, bro. And I don't think they're thinking, 'Okay, Roman will go over Rock to give Cody the title.' I just don't think they're thinking that way." [From 6:45 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cody if WWE decides to proceed with Rock vs. Roman for WrestleMania.

Do you think Cody will be impacted by The Rock coming back? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

You can catch the full results of RAW here.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.