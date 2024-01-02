WWE RAW Day 1 kicked off after an intro video, and we headed for the first match of the night between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

Nia Jax def. Becky Lynch

Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston def. Imperium

R-Truth and The Miz def. Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley def. Ivy Nile to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Nia started off strong and tried to toss Becky around the ring before sending her into the corner and hitting a splash. Becky got out with a jawbreaker before getting out of the way of a big senton.

Becky hit a neckbreaker before trying to suplex Nia and followed up with a missile dropkick. Becky also hit a sunset flip powerbomb in the corner, followed by a Molly-Go-Round before Nia caught her off a dive from the apron.

Back in the ring, Becky tried for the armbar, but Nia countered with a powerbomb before hitting a Samoan Drop off the top rope! Becky managed to kick out but then took the A-Nia-lator before Jax got the win.

Result: Nia Jax def. Becky Lynch

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes was on his way to the ring and said that he wanted to be the first to come out and greet the crowd on Day 1. He said that he wanted to set up new goals for 2024 but was a little stuck because of Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura showed up on the big screen and said that he never thought it would be so easy to get in Cody's head but added that the story doesn't end tonight. He gave Cody a week before spitting mist into the camera.

Imperium vs. Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston on RAW

Kingston was isolated early on and was taking a beating in the corner before Kofi came back with a dropkick but Vinci caught him on the ropes. Kofi was sent back into the corner before Jey Uso came in and took over the match. Shortly after, Vinci was hurt in some way and the referee had to call off the match.

Result: Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston def. Imperium

Jey and Kofi were confused about the finish as medics wheeled Vinci out of the ring.

Grade: B-

The Miz was back with Miz TV and his guest was Judgment Day. R-Truth came out instead and said that the rest of the group should be coming along as well. Truth then said that he was handling the group's PR and trying to make them likable before Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh walked out.

The duo said that Truth was full of crap before Miz pointed out that JD should have already left the group. Dominik and Miz compared all their losses from 2023 before Judgment Day and challenged Miz and Truth to a tag match.

R-Truth and The Miz vs. Judgment Day on RAW

The match started during the break and when we returned we saw Truth in Judgment Day's corner and the latter took advantage of the situation. Miz came in with a tag and got some big moves before getting a diving crossbody on JD for a near fall. Miz followed up with the Skull Crushing Finale on JD for the win.

Result: R-Truth and The Miz def. Judgment Day

Grade: C

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Ivy Nile - WWE Women’s World Championship match on RAW

The match started off slow and Nile got a crossbody into a lateral press early on before Ripley took her down with a hip toss and sent her outside. Back in the ring, Rhea had a cobra twist locked in before Ivy fought out of it but took a dropkick.

Ripley got a near fall off a missile dropkick before heading up the ropes but Ivy caught her and hit a big German Suplex. Rhea caught Nile off a dive with a headbutt before getting the Riptide for the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Ivy Nile to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship

Grade: B

Jinder Mahal was out next and said that he was disappointed with how his return was set up. He said that he was on the top of the list for former WWE Champs and then started trash-talking about how the USA is worse now.

Mahal was speaking in Punjabi and mocking the fans for 'not getting it' before The Rock showed up and got in the ring. Rock said that Jimder was in trouble tonight and Jinder replied that of course, The Rock was there to defend the fans since he was the People's Champion.

The Rock said that he was proud to be an American and called Jinder an a**hole. Rock added that Jinder wasn't the Maharaja anymore and that he was now the Day 1 Douchebag. He then sang a fake national anthem about Jinder, making fun of him before the latter attacked Johson.

The Rock hit back with strikes and a spinebuster before getting the People's Elbow. He wished the fans a Happy New Year before talking about sitting at the head of the table and walking out. He clearly meant to reference Roman Reigns and hint at a future match.

Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark on RAW

Natalya and Zoey kicked off the match and Tegan was tagged in early before she got some big strikes on Baszler. LeRae and Hartwell were watching the match from backstage while Baszler got the German Suplex and Zoey came in with the Z360 on Stark for the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

Grade: C

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - World Heavyweight Championship match

McIntyre started off strong and got an inverted Alabama Slam early on before Rollins came back with a dropkick and a big suplex. Drew got back with a spinning backbreaker and Rollins failed to hit a powerbomb.

Seth came back with a superplex but Drew followed up with a Falcon Arrow and took the momentum away from the champ. Drew hit a white noise from the ropes but the champ still kicked out.

Drew went for a claymore but took a powerbomb from the champ before Rollins dodged another claymore and hit a pedigree for a near fall. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day came out and Priest was about to cash in his contract but Drew wiped him out with a claymore.

Back in the ring, Rollins kicked out of a claymore before hitting a pedigree on the announce desk. Back in the ring, Rollins hit a stomp and picked up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Grade: A

