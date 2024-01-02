The Rock returns and humiliates another former WWE Champion on RAW Day 1

The Rock finally made his return to RAW after years. There was another former WWE Champion who returned first, and he was humiliated and taken out.

Triple H addressed rumors of a former WWE Champion returning on the Day 1 edition of RAW and essentially confirmed it with his post on X/Twitter. The promised WWE Champion turned out to be Jinder Mahal - whose entrance sucked the entire air of the arena.

However, his anti-American tirade was quickly interrupted by The Rock, who defended the USA and paid tribute to the late great Iron Sheik. The segment saw Jinder Mahal go through an extensive verbal beatdown before he retaliated and started assaulting The Rock - who hit the spinebuster and the people's elbow.

The crowd in San Diego loved what he did, although the segment admittedly went on for a lot longer than required. The Brahma Bull, for some reason, even whipped Mahal for real with a belt.

But what The Great One said shattered the entire wrestling world. He told San Diego that he was hungry and wanted to go get something to eat. He asked if he should sit in a booth, sit in a bar, or sit at the head of the table - causing a roaring response.

This was a clear and direct shot at Roman Reigns - and the first thing WWE has done to possibly set up this match.

