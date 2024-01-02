Seth Rollins defeats former WWE Champion to retain World Heavyweight Title at RAW: Day 1

On the WWE Day 1 special edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event.

The Visionary went after the challenger immediately after the bell rang. He took down The Scottish Warrior at ringside with a leaping forearm. McIntyre sent him face-first into the announce table twice. He then tried to hit a Reverse Alabama Slam, but Rollins escaped and went for the suicide dive, only to be caught and dropped on the floor with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Back in the ring, Drew McIntyre tried to hit Seth Rollins with an Air Raid Crash, but the latter reversed it and went for a powerbomb, but his back gave out. Drew tried to hit a powerbomb of his own, but the champion turned it into a hurricanrana. Seth then took down the former WWE Champion with a suicide dive at ringside. He then hit a DDT and a frog splash for a nearfall.

Seth Rollins went for the Stomp, but Drew avoided it and hit the Futureshock DDT. The latter tried to hit a Claymore, but Rollins caught him and dropped him on the mat with a powerbomb, which got a two count. Drew missed another Claymore, and Rollins hit him with a superkick and Pedigree for a nearfall. Damian Priest came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but he was taken out at ringside with a Claymore.

In the end, Seth Rollins hit Drew McIntyre with a Pedigree on the announce table followed by the Stomp in the ring to win the match via pinfall and retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

