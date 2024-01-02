Another big twist on RAW as Damian Priest attempts to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event

Damian Priest attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase tonight. Once again, his attempt was thwarted, but there was a big twist as well.

This week, on the main event of RAW, Seth Rollins put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre. It was a close contest that led to Damian Priest coming out with Dominik Mysterio to cash in the MITB briefcase. This time, he was on the verge of doing exactly that.

However, a big twist occurred as Drew McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on Priest before taking out Dominik Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

In the meantime, he tried taking out Seth Rollins and was a split microsecond away from winning the title. Only for him to lift Rollins' leg too far inside, allowing the Champion to get his foot on the rope.

The guaranteed win for McIntyre slipped away in an instant as he was hit with the Stomp for Seth Rollins to retain his title.

Expand Tweet

The show ended as Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio stood at ringside, frustrated at yet another thwarted attempt. It will be interesting to see how it plays out because Priest has until July to cash in his briefcase.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.