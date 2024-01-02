Jey Uso teams up with former rival on WWE RAW Day 1; match gets stopped abruptly

WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston teamed up to face the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci during the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

When Imperium attacked Kingston two-on-one a few weeks ago, it was his former New Day rival, Jey Uso, who came out to the aid of the former WWE Champion. Hence, a tag team match was made official for this week's show.

Early in the match, Kaiser and Vinci effectively isolated Kingston with frequent tags, displaying good teamwork. However, Kingston shifted the momentum by drop-kicking Vinci as he leaped off the top rope.

Unfortunately, this move seemed to have caused a potential concussion for Giovanni Vinci, prompting the referee to stop the match abruptly. Medical personnel attended Vinci at ringside, and Jey Uso and Kingston were declared the winners of the match due to the stoppage.

The severity of Vinci's injury remains to be determined, and WWE is likely to provide an update very soon.

Team Sportskeeda wishes Giovanni Vinci a speedy recovery!

