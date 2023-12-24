Still some confusion around Cody Rhodes' WWE contract status - Reports 

Cody Rhodes is one of the most prominent faces in the current WWE roster and a top ambassador for the company.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company back in 2022. He was one of the first major AEW stars to be signed by the global wrestling juggernaut. Since his return, the second-generation star has had several high-profile rivalries with the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. He even won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match and headlined WrestleMania 39.

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that Cody had re-signed with the Stamford-based company back in October. However, popular wrestling news outlet Fightful reported that WWE was looking to re-sign Rhodes but there was some confusion around the news that Meltzer reported. The report also indicates that the Stamford-based company had made an offer back in October but a deal was not yet signed. However, the two parties have reached an agreement and The American Nightmare will renew his contract soon.

"This weekend, Wrestling Observer reported that a deal was signed in October, but sources close to Cody himself claim that there's some confusion on that front. Their claim is that the approach and initial offer from WWE was made in October, but no deal was signed at that point. One is expected to be signed, and an agreement is in place."

Cody Rhodes is currently in a heated rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura

Over the last few weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura had been appearing in some cryptic vignettes asking a particular WWE Superstar to come forward and face him.

Nakamura's target was later revealed to be Cody Rhodes as he attacked The American Nightmare following the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The two men faced off in a singles match last week on RAW. However, the match was called off after Shinsuke blasted Rhodes in the face with the red mist. He then launched a vicious attack on a defenseless Cody before the Creed Brothers rushed in to make the save.

This week too, the mindgames continued as Nakamura read a Christmas story titled "The American Nightmare Before Christmas" and sounded a warning to Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes retaliates against Nakamura in the coming weeks.

