“Cody Rhodes, MAKE IT HAPPEN!” - Fans erupt after former AEW star drops major hint at a WWE move

WWE star Cody Rhodes has recieved a request from fans who want to see Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol to be officially signed to the Stamford-based promotion after the latter teased his potential arrival.

The Luchador was a mainstay at AEW's Dark and Dark Elevation shows. However, he disappeared from television once both shows got canceled by the promotion. Del Sol was widely used as an enhancement talent in All Elite Wrestling however, he did have some memorable moments in the company when he teamed up with former AEW star Cody Rhodes in 2021 and developed a friendship with The American Nightmare. Fuego Del Sol left the company in June 2023.

On Twitter/X, the highflyer responded to a fan who asked if we would ever see him compete in WWE or NXT.

"I think the chances are high"

Expand Tweet

The fans were shocked by Fuego Del Sol's comments as they were quick to drop some interesting comments under his post.

"You @CodyRhodes ,MAKE IT HAPPEN!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is safe to assume if Fuego Del Sol manages to land in the WWE, he will likely be featured in the company's developmental brand, NXT.

Fuego Del Sol's final message to Tony Khan before his AEW departure

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol has revealed his final pitch to Tony Khan before his release from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Highflyer stated that he presented the idea of getting unmasked and changing his character however, he never got feedback from the CEO. Here is what Del Sol revealed in a video on his YouTube channel.

"In my last message to Tony Khan, I sent him an idea where I unmasked and changed my character completely. I put ten years of work into building the brand of Fuego Del Sol, and for the most part, I've kept the life of The Man Behind the Mask a secret. However, I don't know if Tony Khan ever fully bought into the Fuego character, or maybe he had given up on it. But I knew I needed to shake things up in a huge way, and this would have been a way to restart, refresh, and have a different outlook on my future with AEW. Unfortunately, not too long after I sent this message, I got released. So, I never knew what Tony Khan even thought about this idea," Fuego Del Sol said. (11:12 to 11:55)

Fuego Del Sol is currently a free agent. He has teased having talks with the WWE as his AEW return is unlikely at this point. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the masked luchador.

Do you want to see Fuego Del Sol in the WWE? Sound off using the discuss button!

Poll : Do you want to see Fuego Del Sol in the WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion