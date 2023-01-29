Cody Rhodes makes use of AEW star's finisher to win WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Cody Rhodes completed his comeback from injury with success as he won the WWE Royal Rumble match. Last eliminating Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, Cody made use of several moves in his arsenal, including his older brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes' Shattered Dreams.

The final two were Rhodes and Gunther. Rhodes threw all he could at 'Der Ring General', including a Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes. But he also drew from his older brother's move-set as he hit Shattered Dreams.

Dustin Rhodes has historically used Shattered Dreams throughout his career, both with WWE as Goldust and since becoming 'The Natural' in AEW. Not that he would take issue with his brother adopting the move, after making it clear he was rooting for The American Nightmare ahead of his return.

Congratulations to the undeniable A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes , you EARNED it. A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble.Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. https://t.co/v4YBiLYE2M

Rhodes was making his return from a torn pectoral he had suffered in the lead-up to his bout with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

After making it abundantly clear that he was in pursuit of the WWE title he was widely considered a favorite for the bout especially when it was confirmed he would make his return in the Royal Rumble itself. He will now surely face Roman Reigns for the belt at WrestleMania 39.

