Cody Rhodes pens a tear-jerking response to AEW star Dustin Rhodes' post: "Picture it every day, love"

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Mar 01, 2025 10:17 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion [image source: WWE.com, Dustin Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently responded to AEW star Dustin Rhodes' emotional post on X (FKA Twitter). Cody is a former AEW star.

The American Nightmare and The Natural are pretty vocal about their father Dusty Rhodes' influence on professional wrestling and their respective careers. The respect and admiration they have for The American Dream is often seen in their promos. AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently shared an emotional message on X, stating how proud Dusty would have been to see him and Cody ''killing it.''

Later, Cody Rhodes responded to Dustin's post with a tear-jerking message.

"Picture it every day, love. Wheatley vodka hoodie he got for free, RWA baseball cap, approaching talent, telling them Anthony Hopkins quotes, and telling them what movies they need to watch before they can call themselves a wrestler; asking for his own golf cart at the big shows," he wrote.
Vince Russo believes John Cena may sell his soul to The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes

The Final Boss has made it clear that he wants Cody Rhodes' soul. The American Nightmare is set to respond to The Rock at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event tonight.

In a recent edition of The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo said John Cena could end up taking The Final Boss' offer. However, he wondered if The Franchise Player would want to turn heel during his Farewell Tour. Cena is set to retire from professional wrestling in December 2025.

"That could very much work, Casa. I like that a lot better. But then, we also have to look at how does John Cena wanna go out. So, they would have to do a heel turn and back to a babyface turn within the next year. But that route is much much safer than CM Punk. But would Cena have agreed to come back the last year to be a heel? I don't know. I guess we'll see," Russo said. [28:15-28:46]
We will have to wait and see if The American Nightmare accepts The Rock's offer at the Elimination Chamber.

Edited by Yash Mittal
