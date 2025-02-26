Huge WWE star may sell his "soul" to The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes; it's not CM Punk, says veteran

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to announce whether he would accept to sell his "soul" to The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed another major superstar could be the one selling his "soul" to The Final Boss. The name in question is John Cena.

Last Friday on SmackDown, The Rock told The American Nightmare that he could make his and his family's dreams come true. In return, he demanded the 39-year-old give him his "soul" and become his champion.

While some fans suggested CM Punk could sell his "soul" to The Rock after The American Nightmare potentially turns down the offer, one proposed on The Coach & Bro Show that Cena be the one to turn heel and align with The Final Boss. They think The Cenation Leader might seek Rocky's help to win his 17th world championship.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo praised the abovementioned idea, claiming it would be a safer route than The Second City Saint turning villain. Nevertheless, he pointed out that the situation would depend on how The Cenation Leader wants to end his career:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"That could very much work, Casa. I like that a lot better. But then we also have to look at how does John Cena wanna go out. So, they would have to do a heel turn and back to a babyface turn within the next year. But that route is much much safer than CM Punk. But would Cena have agreed to come back the last year to be a heel? I don't know. I guess we'll see," Russo said. [28:15 - 28:46]

Will Cody Rhodes or John Cena turn heel? WWE analyst gives his take

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. He disclosed that he did not see The American Nightmare turning heel.

The 41-year-old RAW Talk host also revealed that he did not believe John Cena would become a villain, too, in his final run as an in-ring competitor in WWE.

"This is where people go, 'This is where Cody becomes a villain.' And I'm like, 'I can't; I don't see [it]!' [You saw and heard the reaction that Cody got?] That's what I'm saying. I don't see this making Cody a villain. I don't see Cody becoming a villain. I don't see John Cena becoming a villain. I just don't," Roberts said.

Rhodes will give The Final Boss his answer on Saturday in Toronto. Meanwhile, Cena will return on the same night to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at The American Nightmare's title at WrestleMania.

