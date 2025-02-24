4 signs CM Punk will turn heel and align with The Rock

While The Rock endorsing him as 'his' champion might be a big deal, it still might not convince Cody Rhodes to sever his connection with the WWE Universe. But there's another top star who could accept The Final Boss' offer.

That another wrestler is none other than the fan-favorite legend CM Punk. The Second City Saint is all set to enter the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match in hopes of securing a main-event spot at WrestleMania 41. Perhaps that match could pave the way for Punk to join The Rock and strive to become his world champion.

Surprisingly, a CM Punk heel turn wouldn't be something out of the blue. In fact, ever since his return at Survivor Series 2023, there have been signs of him drifting to the dark side. Here are four of those:

#4. CM Punk's admission that he came back to make money, not friends

After almost a decade away from WWE, the Chicago native made his triumphant return in late 2023. In his first promo back, he planted the seeds for his potential heel run.

While looking into the camera, CM Punk said that he didn't return to make friends; he did so for money. Fast forward to January 2025, he warned his 'friend' Cody Rhodes about stabbing him from the front. It's safe to state that the legendary star hasn't been subtle about his intentions to climb to the top of the mountain no matter what it takes.

Thus, if The American Nightmare refuses to sell his soul to The Rock, The Great One could have success by shaking hands with his Royal Rumble 2013 rival. After all, what could be a more sure-shot way to bathe in money than by becoming The Rock's Champion?

#3. The mystery favor Paul Heyman owes his former client

The Second-City Saint revealed that the price of helping out Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2024 was a favor that The Tribal Chief's Wiseman now owed him. Since then, numerous WWE fans have predicted that the favor would have to do something with CM Punk finally getting his WrestleMania main event.

Now, as influential as Paul Heyman is, his on-screen character isn't powerful enough to insert someone into the main event of The Show of Shows. However, he does have a phone he uses to communicate exclusively with The Final Boss, who happens to have substantial decision-making power in WWE.

So, it could turn out that Punk's favor dictated Heyman to connect him with The Rock. The former rivals might have been in cahoots with each other, ready for the perfect opportunity to strike Cody Rhodes.

#2. His desperation about main-eventing WrestleMania could bring him closer to The Rock

The Voice of the Voiceless hasn't been silent about his obsession with closing out WrestleMania. Up until now, this dream of his hasn't translated into reality. But that could change this year!

Now, the 46-year-old legend could secure his main-event spot the right way by winning the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, given the stacked field and no shortage of his arch-rivals in the match, his path to victory could be laden with obstacles.

So, rather than losing and waiting another year to try and fulfill his wish, CM Punk might sign a deal with the devil ahead of March 1, 2025. By agreeing to be The Rock's Champion, Punk might get the required assistance to win the Chamber match and set the course for the main event of WrestleMania 41.

#1. His warning to Cody Rhodes about a 'much bigger star' taking everything away from him

Long-time WWE announcer Michael Cole recently said that the Stamford-based promotion's prime objective is to tell captivating stories. The ongoing program between Cody Rhodes and The Rock is a prime example of that.

Ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, CM Punk and The American Nightmare had a heated promo exchange in which the former alluded to a 'much bigger star' popping up to take everything away from Rhodes. Of course, Punk was speaking from experience since his iconic 434-day title run came to a halt right before he could main-event WrestleMania 29, all thanks to The Final Boss.

Thus, it could be that in the last 12 years, CM Punk has finally learned that The Rock will always be the bigger star when he's against a current WWE wrestler. So, he might have secretly decided to align with The Brahma Bull rather than fight him and use the potential alliance to get everything he believes he's owed.

