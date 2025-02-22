Cody Rhodes to get unexpected help from huge WWE star versus The Rock in scenario proposed by analyst; would lead to dream match at WrestleMania

The Rock has made a shocking proposal to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. A WWE analyst recently suggested a scenario where The American Nightmare would receive help from a former rival against The Final Boss.

Ad

On SmackDown, he demanded that Rhodes join him in the ring. The Final Boss praised the Undisputed WWE Champion, stating they had become friends after their heated rivalry heading into WrestleMania 40. The TKO board member then offered to make all Rhodes' and his family's dreams come true if he would become his champion, claiming he wants The American Nightmare's soul. The 52-year-old legend demanded that Rhodes give him his answer at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts offered his take on the situation.

Ad

Trending

He proposed a scenario where The Rock goes after Rhodes after the latter turns down his offer and Roman Reigns unexpectedly interferes to help The American Nightmare, leading to the anticipated dream match between the OTC and The Final Boss at WrestleMania:

"I mean, maybe there's a world where Rock goes after Cody and Roman Reigns helps Cody and then we lead to Rock versus Roman Reigns," he said. [25:10 - 25:21]

Ad

Ad

The Rock thinks his WWE storyline with Cody Rhodes may not lead to a match

Following his appearance on SmackDown last night, The Rock answered the journalists' questions in a post-show press conference. Although The Final Boss pointed out that storylines usually culminate in a match, he claimed his feud with Cody Rhodes' may not.

The 52-year-old legend disclosed that he likes that his angle with The American Nightmare is not about a championship, adding that they may never have to get in the ring for a match:

Ad

"In the world of pro-wrestling, everything culminates in a match. What I love about the character of the Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, is it's not about the title, it never has to culminate in a match. I think to have a storyline and two characters that are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, and have this compelling and off-putting thing 'he wants his soul', what does that mean? I loved every moment," The Rock said.

Ad

Ad

It would be interesting to see how the storyline between The Final Boss and The American Nightmare develops in the upcoming weeks.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE