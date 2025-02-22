The Rock may have subtly confirmed he will never wrestle Cody Rhodes in WWE

The Rock made a thunderous return on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, where he confronted Cody Rhodes. During the segment, The Final Boss offered The American Nightmare the opportunity to become 'his champion.'

This moment has sparked speculation among fans that The Rock and Rhodes could soon clash if Cody rejects the offer. However, during a post-SmackDown press conference, The Final Boss seemingly confirmed that he will never wrestle Cody Rhodes in WWE.

The Rock confirms that the current storyline will never culminate in a match

During the post-show conference, The Rock discussed his current character and storyline with Cody Rhodes. The People's Champion confirmed that he loves the ongoing feud between his Final Boss persona and Rhodes, as it isn't about the title. Furthermore, The Rock assured that it doesn’t have to culminate in a match.

"In the world of pro-wrestling, everything culminates in a match. What I love about the character of the Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, is it’s not about the title, it never has to culminate in a match. I think to have a storyline and two characters that are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, and have this compelling and off-putting thing ‘he wants his soul’, what does that mean? I loved every moment,” The Rock said.

So, this statement from the TKO Board of Directors member seemingly confirms that The Rock may never clash with Cody Rhodes in the squared circle, despite their ongoing storyline.

The Rock's next match could be against Roman Reigns

The Rock's next match in WWE could be his final bout in the Stamford-based promotion, and it is more likely to be against Roman Reigns rather than Cody Rhodes. Given the current scenario, it doesn’t appear that The Final Boss will have a full-fledged run in the company.

However, World Wrestling Entertainment could still plan a one-time retirement match for The Rock, with Reigns as his opponent instead of Rhodes. A match between the Samoan twins carries greater significance and seems more meaningful than a potential Rock vs. Rhodes showdown.

This seemingly confirms that fans might not witness a Rock vs. Cody match despite their ongoing storyline.

The Rock doesn't want the Undisputed WWE Title

During his promo on a recent episode of SmackDown, The Rock made it clear that his purpose was never to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Instead, The Final Boss wanted Cody Rhodes to be his champion and apparently wanted Rhodes to work under his guidance.

Expand Tweet

This confirms that the Hollywood star does not intend to clash with The American Nightmare but rather hopes to work alongside him. If Cody agrees to The Rock’s proposal at the WWE Elimination Chamber, it could lead to an alliance between them instead of a rivalry.

