Former WWE writer reveals major problem with the Rock's return (Exclusive)

The Rock made his pre-advertised return to WWE SmackDown this week. The Final Boss shared the ring with Cody Rhodes. Both men went back and forth on the mic to set up Rock's next appearance.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo gave his two cents on The Rock's return. The former WWE writer said fan reaction to the promo made him think "something is dreadfully wrong" with the product.

"Mac, to back up what you are saying, all you had to do was listen to the fans during the Cody-Rock promo. When Rock is in the ring and The Rock is getting that kind of a response... bro, something is dreadfully wrong." [17:00 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Earlier on the podcast, Russo claimed WWE was making it apparent that Rock was more important than the company — something even Vince McMahon didn't imply during his run.

"So, basically here, here's what you're doing. See, this is where you know, 'Oh, Vince McMahon was this, and Vince McMahon was that.' No bro, this is what you're clearly saying. Rock is more important than the WWE." [04:41 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Rock and Cody Rhodes will apparently share the ring again at Elimination Chamber Toronto. It remains to be seen how the meeting between the former rivals turns out.

Watch more live and exclusive content from Vince Russo, Chris Featherstone and more only by subscribing to Backstage Pass on Patreon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE