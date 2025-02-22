  • home icon
  "More important than WWE"- Vince Russo lashes out on Rock's SmackDown appearance (Exclusive)

"More important than WWE"- Vince Russo lashes out on Rock's SmackDown appearance (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 22, 2025 07:02 GMT
The Rock does his signature pose at a WWE fan event (Image via WWE.com)
The Rock does his signature pose at a WWE fan event (Image via WWE.com)

The Rock's SmackDown appearance this week remains the talk of the internet. The Final Boss had a cryptic exchange with Cody Rhodes this week on the blue brand. But it appears the segment left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo claimed WWE made it clear with this week's SmackDown segment that Rock was more important than the company.

"This is all by design, bro. When Rock shows up, they're making it clear 'Nothing else matters.' If Cody's booked, it doesn't matter. Nick Aldis' authority, it doesn't matter. So, in other words, this show, two shows, no, four shows, seven shows are on every single week, but none of them matter if The Rock shows up."
He continued further:

"So, basically here, here's what you're doing. See, this is where you know, 'Oh, Vince McMahon was this, and Vince McMahon was that.' No bro, this is what you're clearly saying. Rock is more important than the WWE." [From 04:41 onwards]

The Rock's next WWE appearance is apparently set for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Final Boss told Cody Rhodes to make his decision by then on this week's SmackDown before telling The American Nightmare he'll see him at the Toronto PLE.

It remains to be seen how this meeting goes down come March 1.

Edited by Harish Raj S
