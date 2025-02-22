Cody Rhodes to turn heel and join The Rock, enter the Elimination Chamber? 4 things The Final Boss can do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired tonight and it was a massive show. While there were numerous big matches and segments, the big draw for the episode was the return of The Rock.

Ad

The People's Champion made quite the splash tonight. He announced that New Orleans will host the 2026 WrestleMania event. Additionally, he called out Cody Rhodes and talked to his "friend" face-to-face.

The two had a compelling segment, with The Rock making an interesting proposition towards Cody. He seemingly wants to take The American Nightmare under his wing and help propel Rhodes to new heights. While Rhodes was left surprised, The Final Boss gave Cody time to decide.

Ad

Trending

The Rock will appear at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto in just over a week. He has made it clear he wants an answer from Cody, but what specifically will The Final Boss do at the big stadium show? This article will take a look at a handful of things The Rock might do when he appears at the mega event.

Below are four things The Rock can do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

#4. The Rock could endorse a newly-turned heel Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown was certainly interesting. His offer was something that flew over many fans' heads, but it was actually quite compelling. Essentially, The Rock wants Cody to become his corporate champion.

The offer is clear. Cody can become like The Rock and work under him as his champion and get everything positive that comes with it. This would mean a lot of power in WWE and Hollywood. At the same time, he would be selling his soul to The Final Boss.

Ad

Cody might do that at Elimination Chamber 2025. He could turn heel and align himself with The Rock. If he does, it could then lead to The Final Boss endorsing Cody as his corporate champion moving forward. That would be an extremely memorable segment.

#3. He could attack Cody Rhodes if The American Nightmare rejects his offer

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Cody Rhodes could theoretically accept The Rock's offer at the upcoming PLE, it feels unlikely that he will. This doesn't seem to match Cody Rhodes' character. He is the ultimate good guy, after all.

At Elimination Chamber, Rhodes could decline The People's Champion's offer. This would likely embarrass and anger The Rock, which could then lead to The Final Boss getting physical at the big WWE Premium Live Event.

If Cody turns down the offer, The Rock could attack him. He could simply hit him with The Rock Bottom, but more than likely, it would be a more sinister and physical beat down. For example, The Rock could leave Cody in a bloody mess again, just like he did outside the arena last year on WWE RAW.

Ad

#2. The Rock could enter the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and win it

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock could take a different approach if Cody Rhodes rejects his offer. He could decide to get physical, but not with the Undisputed WWE Champion. Instead, he could enter the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The bout is already absolutely stacked. John Cena, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre are all battling it out and the winner will receive a title opportunity against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The Rock could decide to enter the match, be it by attacking someone or turning it into a seven-person bout. Regardless, he could enter the match, win it, and go on to headline WrestleMania in a singles match against The American Nightmare for the world title.

#1. He could recruit the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Being Hollywood royalty, The Rock is a busy guy and he has a lot of commitments. Between movies and television and hosting duties, he is always doing something outside of WWE. That is a big reason why he wrestles so infrequently.

Ad

Instead of The Rock fighting Cody Rhodes, be it at WrestleMania or Elimination Chamber, he could look for a proxy WWE Superstar to fight in his place. The Men's Elimination Chamber Match may be the perfect place to look.

For example, if John Cena or CM Punk wins the bout, The Rock could try to convince either man to turn heel and become his corporate champion. Alternatively, Drew McIntyre could be his pick given his friendship with The Scottish Psychopath. Regardless, The Rock could try to find someone else to become his champion and the slayer of Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE