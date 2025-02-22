4 reasons why The Rock wants Cody Rhodes' soul

During his SmackDown announcement before the show, The Rock promised to "fu*k up" a certain superstar's life and the star in question was seemingly Cody Rhodes. His appearance on the blue brand tonight has significantly changed the entire trajectory of The Road to WrestleMania 41, just like last year. Upon his return, The Final Boss also officially announced that WrestleMania was coming back to New Orleans.

Ad

One of the reasons behind Rocky’s sudden arrival was to officially announce that WrestleMania 42 will be taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, that wasn’t enough, as The Final Boss called out Cody Rhodes for an interaction.

While speaking, The Rock made The American Nightmare realize that he holds significant authority as a Board of Director member in TKO. He then revealed his true intentions, expressing that while Cody Rhodes was a great champion, he wanted to help him reach the pinnacle and wanted him to be his champion instead.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The intense segment ended with The Rock stating he doesn’t want the Undisputed WWE Championship, but rather Cody Rhodes’ soul. This article explores four reasons why The Final Boss wants The American Nightmare’s soul.

#4. The Rock wants to break Cody Rhodes’s spirit

Since capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 last year, Cody Rhodes has been a workhorse champ and a true quarterback for the Stamford-based promotion, defending his championship at every notable event and PLE against top contenders like Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa.

Ad

With each title defense, Rhodes’ confidence grows stronger, making him a formidable opponent for the entire division. The Rock’s demand for The American Nightmare’s soul could be a strategic mind game to break the spirit that Rhodes has established as a fighting champion. Breaking his resolve would make it easier for The Final Boss to conquer him if they face off at 'Mania.

#3. The Rock will always have a presence in WWE if Cody is his champion

The Rock certainly has a larger-than-life presence, and if he wants to continue making appearances, he needs to stay active. With Cody Rhodes as his champion, The Final Boss will have someone to handle things on his behalf, allowing him to destroy whoever stands in front of him without much effort from him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The American Nightmare could serve as a hitman for The Rock, enabling his mentor, The Final Boss, to make more WWE appearances without risking his health as Rhodes’s manager. This would eventually establish Cody as one of the biggest stars in the coming years.

#2. A genuine offer for Rhodes but in The Final Boss’ style

Fans and experts are speculating about deeper meanings and hidden easter eggs behind The Rock asking for Cody Rhodes’ “soul.” There’s a chance that The Final Boss’s offer to The American Nightmare was sincere, but it appeared threatening because it came in typical Rocky fashion.

Ad

It’s possible that The Rock genuinely wants to elevate Rhodes to massive stardom and aims to make the 39-year-old the next megastar under his guidance, which might contribute to a larger narrative.

#1. The Rock wants to present himself as the true boss over Triple H

The WWE Universe has always been aware of backstage chatter about The Rock’s immense ego and arrogance. The Final Boss likes to be in charge and gives orders rather than obeying them. During his promo, The People’s Champion strongly stated that he holds significant power as a TKO Board Member. He also noted that he essentially possesses the power of the owner of the company since Ari Emanuel himself told him that the promotion belongs to The Final Boss.

Ad

There is a possibility that by taking WWE's face, Cody Rhodes, under his wing, The Rock aims to symbolize that he is the real boss, especially since CCO Triple H has previously stated that there was no one above him.

During the WrestleMania 40 press conference, fans saw the tension between Triple H and Dwayne escalate as he attempted to cross directives. This friction could eventually lead to a storyline between these two legends with everything at stake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE