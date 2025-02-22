Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has to make a massive decision at the Elimination Chamber PLE that may significantly impact his career. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently discussed whether he believes The American Nightmare would undergo a character change.

Last night on SmackDown, the 39-year-old champion received an unexpected and shocking offer from The Rock. The Final Boss proposed to make The American Nightmare's and his family's dreams come true in return for Cody becoming "his champion" and giving the Hollywood star his soul. As Rhodes stood confused in front of The Final Boss, the latter asked the SmackDown star to give his answer at the Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts disclosed that he does not see The American Nightmare turning heel in the ongoing storyline with the 52-year-old legend.

"This is where people go, 'This is where Cody becomes a villain.' And I'm like, 'I can't; I don't see [it]!' [You saw and heard the reaction that Cody got?] That's what I'm saying. I don't see this making Cody a villain. I don't see Cody becoming a villain. I don't see John Cena becoming a villain. I just don't," he said. [24:48-25:07]

The WWE analyst thinks The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes could happen at WWE WrestleMania 41

In the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts addressed the potential plans for The Rock at WrestleMania 41 if The Final Boss becomes available for The Show of Shows.

The WWE analyst claimed The People's Champion could go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas.

"Is The Rock going to be at WrestleMania? And if so, you would think he's gotta be in the ring with Cody," he said.

So far, The American Nightmare is set to defend his championship against the Men's Elimination Chamber winner at WrestleMania 41. Six top superstars will compete inside the chain-linked circular steel structure: Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, CM Punk, and John Cena.

