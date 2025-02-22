The Rock may compete in massive match at WrestleMania after his return on SmackDown, says WWE analyst

The Rock last wrestled in a WWE ring almost a year ago at WrestleMania 40. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed The Final Boss could return to the squared circle for a massive match at this year's Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock had a heated feud heading into last year's WrestleMania. On Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss pinned The American Nightmare in a tag team match. Although their feud seemed to continue after the show, they seemed to have buried the hatchet on RAW's Netflix debut earlier this year. However, the 52-year-old legend made a shocking proposal to Rhodes last night on SmackDown. The Final Boss asked the Undisputed WWE Champion to give him his soul, demanding to hear his answer to the proposal at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested that The Rock squaring off with Rhodes could happen at WrestleMania this year if The Final Boss would be on the Show of Shows:

"Is The Rock going to be at WrestleMania? And if so, you would think he's gotta be in the ring with Cody," he said. [From 24:36 to 24:42]

Sam Roberts suggested a different scenario for The Rock at WWE WrestleMania

On the same episode of Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts suggested another scenario for The Rock heading into WrestleMania 41. The wrestling analyst claimed The Final Boss could go after The American Nightmare if the latter potentially turns down his offer.

The RAW Talk host proposed that Roman Reigns could then surprisingly interfere to help Rhodes against The Rock, leading to a match between The OTC and his cousin at this year's Show of Shows:

"I mean, maybe there's a world where Rock goes after Cody and Roman Reigns helps Cody and then we lead to Rock versus Roman Reigns," he said.

It would be interesting to see if The Final Boss will compete at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

