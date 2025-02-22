The Rock's SmackDown promo draws heavy criticism from WWE veteran: "He's got no material" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock's promo on SmackDown. WWE announced that the megastar would be on the blue brand's episode this week.

The Final Boss came face-to-face with Cody this week. During the promo, the legendary star asked Cody to become 'his champion.' He told the Undisputed WWE Champion that he wanted his soul.

Russo was present on the latest episode of BroDown with Mac Davis. He pointed out that Rock's promo seemed off because he didn't have any material to work on. The veteran writer recalled that The Rock always improvised his promos, but back in the day, he was working on strong storylines with Stone Cold Steve Austin or Vince McMahon. Russo felt that there was no compelling storyline, making The Final Boss' promo seem disjointed.

"He has always improved his promos from day one. He doesn't have material. When he's in there with Austin, he's got material. When he's going back and forth with Vince, he's got material. He's got no material. There's no material." [From 40:35 onwards]

The Rock revealed that he would be in Toronto for the Elimination Chamber. He will meet Cody Rhodes once again at the show to get an answer to his proposal.

