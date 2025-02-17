251-lb. WWE star to win Elimination Chamber and face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, predicts analyst

Six top superstars will fight for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted that a 251-lb. superstar will be the one to face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

After Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and CM Punk qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have the same chance tonight on RAW when they go head-to-head in the final qualifying match. Meanwhile, John Cena declared for the Elimination Chamber during the post-Royal Rumble press conference, claiming his long service to the company earned him the right to do so.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that the Leader of the Cenation would be the one emerging victorious in Toronto on March 1 to face The American Nightmare in the main event of his final WrestleMania:

"If you look at the landscape of where the Elimination Chamber is going right now, I still feel like, to me, today, as I record this, John Cena makes the most sense to win that Elimination Chamber match. I think you're looking at a Cody Rhodes [vs.] John Cena WrestleMania match," he said. [16:55 - 17:15]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray says the company must book John Cena to win the Elimination Chamber

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. He claimed the Stamford-based company has to book John Cena to win.

The wrestling legend pointed out that after Cena's Royal Rumble loss, his "mission statement" would be "dead" if he suffered another defeat at Elimination Chamber:

"The mission statement is dead then. It's done. What you came back for, you have no shot of getting anymore. I mean, maybe he works his way from the bottom to the top. I don't know if anybody wants to see that," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Cena fights for his 17th World Championship at this year's WrestleMania.

