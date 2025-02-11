WWE would have to book ex-champion to win Men's Elimination Chamber for major reason, says legend

Four WWE Superstars out of six have already reserved their spots in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently claimed the company would have to book a former world champion to win the match for a significant reason.

John Cena returned earlier this year to kick off his farewell tour. Although he vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match to book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41, he came up short. He later announced that he would compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, claiming it is best for business that he headlines this year's Show of Shows and win his 17th world championship.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed the company, creatively led by Triple H, has to book Cena to win the Elimination Chamber, or his "mission statement" would be "dead":

"The mission statement is dead then. It's done. What you came back for, you have no shot of getting anymore. I mean, maybe he works his way from the bottom to the top. I don't know if anybody wants to see that," he said. [9:39 - 9:55]

The winner of the Elimination Chamber will challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble, Jey Uso had confrontations with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on RAW and SmackDown to weigh his options. However, he made his decision last night on the red brand.

After kicking off the show, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner was attacked by The Ring General as he stood over the announce table 'Yeeting' with the crowd. The 39-year-old then grabbed a microphone to announce to Gunther that he had decided to challenge him at WrestleMania 41. Due to Uso's choice, the Men's Elimination Chamber winner will square off with The American Nightmare at the Show of Shows.

It would be interesting to see who Rhodes' challenger will be at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

