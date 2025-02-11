Jey Uso's opening segment same as last week; WWE veteran bashes the company for predictability (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed the predictability of RAW's opening segment, which featured Jey Uso and Gunther. The two stars began the episode this week.

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner kicked off the show this week, walking in through the crowds. Before he could get any words in, Jey was ambushed by Gunther. The Ring General wanted to show the star what it would mean if he challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo berated the show's repetitive nature. He detailed how fans could easily predict the results if they knew the current storylines. The veteran also pointed out that the opening segment of RAW, with Jey Uso coming in through the crowd, was an exact playback of last week's opening segment.

Trending

"It's just getting so predictable, man. From beginning to end, every single match. If you know the pecking order, you know the finish to every match. Rey Mysterio is not going in the Elimination Chamber; Bayley is going into the Elimination... You just know every single outcome. And I swear I am not kidding you. When they did the opening sequence with Jey, I didn't know if I was watching last week's show." [From 2:45 onwards]

Jey Uso rolled out a challenge to Gunther on RAW this week, setting up their matchup at WrestleMania.

Although Jey has been unsuccessful in the past, it will be interesting to see if he can dethrone the Ring General and win the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback