5 Possible WWE WrestleMania 41 opponents for Cody Rhodes now that Jey Uso is challenging Gunther

The main event scenario of WWE WrestleMania 41 has become slightly clear. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will not square off against Jey Uso since The Yeet Master has chosen Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship match at the grand event. On tonight's episode of RAW, The Ring General laid his hands on Jey, attacking him from behind.

That led to an angry Jey announcing his opponent for WrestleMania 41. The big question now is: who will challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 this year This listicle will list out five superstars who might look to dethrone The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

#5 Randy Orton

The Viper has been absent from WWE since November 2024, when Kevin Owens took him out with a banned Package Piledriver. He was expected to return by Royal Rumble 2025, but that didn't happen.

It has long been rumored that Randy Orton might turn heel upon his return and clash with Cody. Last year, there were also slight hints of a heel turn for Orton. The Legend Killer might return before WrestleMania 41 and attack Cody, accusing him of being selfish.

He might as well return at Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1 and be the sixth surprising participant in the match. Orton may win the Chamber match and then challenge Cody for the Undisputed Championship.

#4. CM Punk

The Straight Edge Superstar has qualified for the men's Elimination Chamber match and is just one win away from headlining WrestleMania 41. Punk failed to win the Royal Rumble match, and Elimination Chamber is his last option.

Even though he is friends with Cody Rhodes, Punk won't hesitate to go against The American Nightmare, as long as it's a question of the Undisputed WWE Championship. Therefore, he can be Cody's challenger at the Showcase of Immortals.

#3 John Cena

The Cenation Leader is another big challenger to Cody's Undisputed WWE Championship. John Cena also failed to win the last Royal Rumble match of his career, but he pitched himself for competing in the Elimination Chamber PLE next month. Cena is looking to win his record 17th WWE Championship, and he might do so by beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

#2 Seth Rollins

The Visionary is another claimant for a spot at WrestleMania 41. He also lost the Royal Rumble match thanks to CM Punk's clever move, eliminating Rollins and Reigns simultaneously.

Next week, the former WWE Champion will compete against Finn Balor of Judgment Day in the men's Elimination Chamber qualifier match. He is most expected to win the match.

If he is able to beat five other men in the Elimination Chamber on March 1, Rollins might be the challenger to Cody's Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#1 WWE legend The Rock

The Final Boss can still not be written off for a match at WrestleMania 41. Even though there have been reports of The Rock not competing at the grand event this year, The Final Boss can still shock his fans by returning at WrestleMania.

The Rock is also a member of the TKO group's Board of Directors. He is part of the top management, and he can tilt the tables in his favor by climbing to the top spot on the day of mania. The Rock can make a stunning return in his wrestling gear at WrestleMania 41 and declare his spot for the title match against Cody.

