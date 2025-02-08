Cody Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 against his ex-partner? It's not Jey Uso! 

Cody Rhodes was embroiled in a heated feud with Kevin Owens over the past few months, but the Undisputed WWE Champion is finally done with The Prizefighter following his third consecutive victory over his former friend at the Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare is now looking forward to finding out his opponent for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Jey Uso wants to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther again. Assuming he officially picks The Ring General as his opponent at The Show of Shows, the winner of this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match will likely face the Undisputed WWE Champion. It could be Cody Rhodes' friend Seth Rollins, who played a big part in The American Nightmare's title win at WrestleMania XL.

The Visionary is set to face Finn Balor in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW later this month. He will likely win that match because the Stamford-based promotion needs big stars inside the circular steel structure, and Balor also does not have as much momentum as his opponent.

Seth Rollins was Cody Rhodes' first opponent when the former AEW star returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2022 at WrestleMania. They had a long rivalry in which The American Nightmare came out on top in all three of their bouts.

The Visionary could win the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match and vow to finally get a win over his friend and capture the Undisputed WWE Title.

This way, the Stamford-based promotion could also have Roman Reigns and CM Punk face off on The Grandest Stage of Them All in a singles encounter and scrap the reported plans for a Triple Threat Match between the Undisputed Tribal Chief, The Best in The World, and The Visionary. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Seth Rollins wants to face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins was by Cody Rhodes' side in the 39-year-old's feud with the OG Bloodline last year. In the process, The Architect suffered many injuries and lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

The Visionary could blame The American Nightmare for his loss last year and challenge the latter at WrestleMania 41 in a bid to become world champion again.

While speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins revealed that he wants to face Rhodes at The Show of Shows this year.

"My dream opponent is Cody Rhodes for that title. Cody is a guy that [sic] when he came back to WWE, we had a series of matches. He won all of them; three in a row. I lost all of them to Cody Rhodes. I helped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year win the WWE Championship. I think it would be very poetic if I was able to take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes this year [at] WrestleMania," he said.

The two men last locked horns in a Hell in a Cell Match at the namesake PLE in the summer of 2022.

