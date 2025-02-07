Seth Rollins wants to face former AEW star at WWE WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins does not have a clear path to WrestleMania 41 after losing the WWE Royal Rumble match this year. However, he has an ideal opponent in mind if he makes it to The Showcase of the Immortals this year. The star in question is the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The Visionary hogged the spotlight at Royal Rumble when he snapped at Roman Reigns and CM Punk after being eliminated by The Second City Saint. A disgruntled Seth Rollins stomped his former Shield brother's head twice, once on the floor and the other on the steel steps.

The post-match shenanigans planted the seeds for a triple-threat match between these men at WrestleMania 41. However, The Architect has a different direction in mind. In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins opened up about his plans for Elimination Chamber, which includes stomping everyone's heads and punching his ticket to the Show of Shows.

"I personally would love to get into the Elimination Chamber. I got a qualifying match coming up here in a couple of weeks on Monday Night RAW on Netflix, get into the Chamber, stomp CM Punk's head into the mat, eliminate everybody in that Chamber, John Cena included, go to WrestleMania," Rollins said.

Seth Rollins went on to explain why he should be the one to face former AEW star and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41:

"My dream opponent is Cody Rhodes for that title. Cody is a guy that when he came back to WWE, we had a series of matches. He won all of them, three in a row. I lost all of them to Cody Rhodes. I helped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania last year win the WWE Championship. I think it would be very poetic if I was able to take the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes this year [at] Wrestlemania. So that's my perfect plan. That's what I'd love to see happen, lot of variables at play, so we'll see how it goes," he added [From 13:15 to 14:01]

Seth Rollins unhappy with WWE legend's spot in the Elimination Chamber match

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins shared his feelings about CM Punk qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

Rollins also addressed whether he has any issue with Cena getting a bye on qualifying matches for the Chamber.

"CM Punk in the Chamber, we don’t love that. Cena, we love that. We love John. John didn’t even qualify, ‘I’m John Cena, I’m doing it.’ Alright, I get it... You know what, I’ve tried that, they don’t flow with me. I’m a guy that likes to earn my way in. I like a good fight. I got a fight in a couple weeks, we’ll get in there, and then I’ll worry about Punk and Cena and worry about getting into the main event of WrestleMania.”

Seth Rollins will have his qualifying match against his former rival and Judgment Day member Finn Balor on RAW. With Roman Reigns seemingly out of the picture, it will be interesting to see if Rollins will be able to secure his spot in the Elimination Chamber Match on March 1, 2025.

