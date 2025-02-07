Seth Rollins discloses how he feels about John Cena skipping WWE Elimination Chamber qualifiers

Seth Rollins has commented on how he truly feels about John Cena going straight into the Elimination Chamber match and skipping the qualifiers. The rest of the competitors have to compete in qualifying matches.

This will be The Cenation's Leader's last Chamber match, just like how the Royal Rumble was his last. He was unable to win the 30-man bout, but he has a chance to win the Elimination Chamber contest for a chance to headline WrestleMania 41 for a world title. It's his last opportunity to earn a world championship match at the Show of Shows.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins said he understood John Cena being in the Elimination Chamber without needing to qualify for it.

"CM Punk in the chamber, we don’t love that. Cena, we love that. We love John. John didn’t even qualify, ‘I’m John Cena, I’m doing it.’ Alright, I get it," said Rollins.

When McAfee asked The Visionary if he tried to do the same thing, he said:

"You know what, I’ve tried that, they don’t flow with me. I’m a guy that likes to earn my way in. I like a good fight. I got a fight in a couple weeks, we’ll get in there, and then I’ll worry about Punk and Cena and worry about getting into the main event of WrestleMania.” (H/T Fightful)

Logan Paul says he felt betrayed by John Cena

The Maverick and the 16-time world champion met in the ring during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The WWE veteran eliminated the former from the match.

Logan Paul said he felt betrayed by John Cena in his Royal Rumble vlog on YouTube.

"I feel a little bit betrayed by Cena if I'm being honest. I've looked up to him my whole life and then he just tossed me out of the ring like I'm trash. I did his show, bro. We drove around in a car for three hours together, and he throws me over the rope?" said Paul.

Logan and Cena are both huge mainstream stars. A match between them would undoubtedly be interesting to see.

