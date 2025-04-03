Cody Rhodes publicly calls for top AEW star to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest babyface superstars in professional wrestling. While speaking about his brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes, The American Nightmare stated that The Natural should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Dustin Rhodes was known as Goldust in WWE. He is a former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion. However, the veteran departed the company in 2019 to join AEW. Following his departure, Dustin retired his Goldust gimmick and has been going by The Natural Dustin Rhodes since then.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the Undisputed WWE Champion praised Dustin Rhodes and said he deserves a Hall of Fame Induction.

“I’ve oftentimes said my brother. I feel like he had more of an important role in the Attitude Era and moving forward. And I think he’s extremely talented,” Cody said. “I think I’d like to see that not just because I believe he deserves it, which he does, but I’d love to see the family just more added.”

Rhodes added:

“The Hall of Fame doesn’t mean the same to everybody if that makes any sense. To my family, the Hall of Fame is the thing – the title and then the Hall of Fame.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Dustin Rhodes on wrestling his brother and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes again

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes took on The Natural Dustin Rhodes at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View in 2019. The bloodied bout is one of the first matches that paved the way for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Cody Rhodes picked up a huge victory against Dustin Rhodes at the PPV.

In a recent chat on the Busted Open podcast, Dustin Rhodes revealed their Double or Nothing match can not be topped and doesn't want to wrestle Cody Rhodes again in the future.

"A lot of people have asked me that, and not necessarily, man. I’ve done so much stuff with Cody already. We had our really good match together. I can’t and would not try to duplicate that or even try to better that. I don’t want to mess with that at all. And Cody has moved on and transcended me in this business, and is doing such a fantastic job," said The Natural.

The fans will have to wait and see if Dustin Rhodes gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the upcoming years.

