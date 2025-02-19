Cody Rhodes "put in a word" for former AEW star in WWE ahead of his big debut, according to wrestling veteran

A former AEW star recently made his WWE debut. A wrestling veteran feels that Cody Rhodes helped him land a job at the Stamford-based promotion.

Jim Cornett is the latest to comment on Ricky Starks' WWE debut. Starks started his AEW career on a positive note, winning the FTW Championship and later the tag team titles. Since March 2024, Starks has been off TV for a considerable period, leaving fans puzzled. There were speculations about him being injured; however, he denied those rumors. Towards the end of 2024, Starks began appearing for promotions outside AEW, which fueled further speculation about his future with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Last week, reports emerged that Starks had left AEW, and in the same week, he appeared in NXT where he addressed the WWE Universe thereby confirming that he was with the Stanford-based promotion.

Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Jim Cornette speculated that Cody Rhodes may have played a role in Ricky Starks' signing with WWE due to their history together outside the promotion:

"If they had been taping NXT at 2 AM in the morning in a parking lot in Des Moines the day after he got his release, he would have been there. You know he's been waiting for that. I am sure Cody has put in a word about his plight of his friend, being stuck in this company he did not want to be in that he has more to offer." [2:24 - 2:46]

Former AEW star Rick Starks' first feud with teased on NXT this week

Although Ricky Starks appeared in WWE last week, he had not officially signed his contract with NXT. Hence, on this week's episode of the black and silver brand, Starks was slated to sign his official contract. However, before the contract could be signed, Sarah Schreiber was busy interviewing Wes Lee when Starks walked by. Sarah ignored Lee and went to interview the former AEW star, which did not sit well with Lee.

Later on, during his contract signing, Wes Lee interrupted Starks and warned him against disrespecting him again. The former FTW champion then challenged Lee to a match the following week on NXT. When Starks went to sign his contract, Wes Lee attempted to punch him, but this plan ultimately backfired as Starks evaded the attack and tossed him out of the ring.

Later in the show, Ricky Starks and Je'Von Evans had a backstage argument with Wes Lee and Ethan Page. It was then decided that Starks and Evans would team up the next week to face Lee and Page. It appears that Wes Lee will be Starks' first feud in the company.

It will be interesting to see if former AEW star Ricky Starks will win his first match in NXT next week.

If you use any of the quotes in the first half of the article, then link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

