Ricky Starks' first major WWE rivalry subtly revealed on NXT

Last week, Ricky Starks made his first WWE appearance since leaving AEW. Now, fans were given a subtle tease about his first rivalry on NXT.

Ad

Ricky Starks shocked the world when he showed up on the show last week and addressed the fans, indicating that he was coming to WWE. However, he still had not signed with NXT, and his ring name was unknown then.

The Absolute One was set to sign his NXT contract tonight on the show. Ahead of the contract signing, Sarah Schreiber was interviewing Wes Lee when Starks walked by. She ignored Lee and interviewed The Absolute One, who told her he would answer her questions in the ring.

Ad

Trending

Starks then went to the ring to sign the contract. However, he was interrupted by Wes Lee during the segment. He said that the former AEW star shouldn't disrespect him. Lee also said he wanted to be the first to show him the ropes in NXT. The Absolute One challenged him to a match next week.

When Ricky went to sign the contract, Lee tried to attack him, but his plan backfired, and he was tossed out of the ring. Starks finally signed his contract.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Based on what transpired tonight, Ricky Starks' first feud in NXT will be against Wes Lee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback