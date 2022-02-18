Cody Rhodes responds to a fan claiming to take a break from watching AEW following his departure

AEW's emergence onto the North American wrestling scene to rival WWE would have arguably never been possible had it not been for Cody Rhodes. The gravitas of the American Nightmare among the AEW core has been evident this past week, as it was announced that he had departed the company he had helped to found.

Despite leaving the promotion, the former TNT Champion still urges fans to watch the product, as he responded to a fan who revealed that they were taking a break after he left. This week's edition of Dynamite was the first in the company history not to feature the founding EVP, following the blockbuster news that he had left.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well



Wrestling is thriving Snack Frost - $xno #GME @____________jah @YaGotMeRingin @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Great read. This situation has me pretty emotional as well. I didn’t watch the show last night beyond to see if they removed Cody from the intro, which they did. I’m taking a hiatus from watching. Cody is the face of the revolution. It won’t be the same without The Rhodes. @YaGotMeRingin @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Great read. This situation has me pretty emotional as well. I didn’t watch the show last night beyond to see if they removed Cody from the intro, which they did. I’m taking a hiatus from watching. Cody is the face of the revolution. It won’t be the same without The Rhodes. I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t aloneNick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as wellWrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja… I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well Wrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja…

Cody has been credited by fans for helping expand the landscape of wrestling outside of WWE, as he endeavored to popularize the product following his WWE departure. His work alongside the Elite led to the birth of AEW, and he made sure to put his comrades over as equally influential members.

Cody Rhodes is reportedly set for a WWE return following AEW departure

It hasn't taken long for reports to emerge that Cody is set for a WWE return. The former TNT Champion will command attention wherever he lands but a return to WWE is the most viable destination as his All-Elite run concludes.

The grandson of a plumber began his journey in professional wrestling with WWE, with the second generation prospect capturing the Intercontinental and tag titles during his tenure.

Despite a serviceable midcard career, Cody's potential never felt fulfilled as he always fell out of creative favor when he sat on the cusp of the main event. Much like Drew McIntyre, Cody could be on the cusp of a WWE return after proving his main event ability throughout his post-release run.

