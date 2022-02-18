×
Create
Notifications

Cody Rhodes responds to a fan claiming to take a break from watching AEW following his departure

Cody Rhodes has returned to Twitter since his departure
Cody Rhodes has returned to Twitter since his departure
Max Everett
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 06:51 AM IST
News

AEW's emergence onto the North American wrestling scene to rival WWE would have arguably never been possible had it not been for Cody Rhodes. The gravitas of the American Nightmare among the AEW core has been evident this past week, as it was announced that he had departed the company he had helped to found.

Despite leaving the promotion, the former TNT Champion still urges fans to watch the product, as he responded to a fan who revealed that they were taking a break after he left. This week's edition of Dynamite was the first in the company history not to feature the founding EVP, following the blockbuster news that he had left.

I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well Wrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja…

Cody has been credited by fans for helping expand the landscape of wrestling outside of WWE, as he endeavored to popularize the product following his WWE departure. His work alongside the Elite led to the birth of AEW, and he made sure to put his comrades over as equally influential members.

Cody Rhodes is reportedly set for a WWE return following AEW departure

https://t.co/iyKVg1nVpm

It hasn't taken long for reports to emerge that Cody is set for a WWE return. The former TNT Champion will command attention wherever he lands but a return to WWE is the most viable destination as his All-Elite run concludes.

The grandson of a plumber began his journey in professional wrestling with WWE, with the second generation prospect capturing the Intercontinental and tag titles during his tenure.

Despite a serviceable midcard career, Cody's potential never felt fulfilled as he always fell out of creative favor when he sat on the cusp of the main event. Much like Drew McIntyre, Cody could be on the cusp of a WWE return after proving his main event ability throughout his post-release run.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes return to WWE? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Would you like to see Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

Yes

No

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी